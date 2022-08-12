Here’s How Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Reportedly Handling Co-Parenting, Despite “Hostile” Relationship

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finding their way as co-parents. The former couple share six kids together, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Knox and Vivienne, 14. Despite a tumultuous legal battle over the Château Miraval winery, which Pitt and Jolie co-owned while they were married, the two seem to be making it work when it comes to their children.

“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids,” an insider told US Weekly. “He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

It sounds like — despite a tense relationship — the couple makes sure that their kids are the biggest priority. “[Pitt] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” the source added. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th.”

Jolie, meanwhile, is ever the proud mom. In July, she posed a sweet shot of Zahara in celebration of her admittance to Spelman College. Jolie was also spotted dancing with other members of the Spelman College family as their kids headed off to their first year of college.

From the outset, Jolie has discussed the necessity of putting the kids first. After the couple divorced in September 2016, she opened up to Vanity Fair about the beginning of their co-parenting journey.

“We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal,” she explained. “I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

These celeb parents have gotten very real about their kids growing up.