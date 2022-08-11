Ryan Reynolds Shows Love for His Daughters While at Work in This Sweet, Subtle Way

Some parents keep framed artwork from their kids at work. Others make their phone background a picture of their little ones to take with them wherever they go. But Ryan Reynolds is showing love for his three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively, in a unique way: by wearing bracelets they made him at work!

At a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the Deadpool star sported three bracelets likely made by his little girls. One is made with pink smiley face beads. Another is a random assortment of colorful beads, and a third is a clear-and-green patterned bracelet that spells out “DAD.” He paired it with a colorful Apple Watch band to complete the look.

Reynolds makes his kids’ bracelets look cool — and make us want to beg our kids to make us some beaded bracelets to sport too.

But what makes his fashion statement even more precious is that he’s been wearing them all summer. In addition to his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, he’s also worn them at Wrexham soccer games, a Cannes Lions event, and the premiere of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film,” per POPSUGAR.

At the interview, Reynolds talked to guest host Rob McElhenney about the first time they met and when they decided to buy the Wrexham A.F.C. Football Club together, about which he says Lively’s reaction was “not great,” adding, “We’re still working through that one.” At least he knows how important Lively is to their family, joking in May that he would “never let her go visit her family” and leave him in charge of his daughters alone.

From admitting his daughters can be “wild” to wearing their cute beaded bracelets, Reynolds is such a relatable, fun dad!

