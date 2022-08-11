Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jenna Dewan Shares Heartfelt Video of Kids Everly & Callum, Along With Partner Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan has had plenty of success with acting, dancing and producing — but the celeb mom is taking a moment to share what is really most important to her: family.

The August 10 Instagram post is set to a remix of the song “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music soundtrack. In the heartwarming Instagram video, Dewan showcased her favorite people (and pets) in a short-but-sweet montage that featured her daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, her fiance Steve Kazee and their son Callum, as well as their two pups.

“Just to name a few…” Dewan wrote in her caption, alongside a sparkly pink heart emoji. The first clip is of Dewan laying on the shore at the beach, filming Everly in the background as she happily plays, followed by Dewan smiling at Everly as she sits in the backseat of her car. Another snippet is of Dewan in full glam holding Callum, and a short video of Kazee giving Dewan a kiss on the forehead as she smiles. The last portion of the video is a captured moment of Dewan and Kazee’s family dogs, Cosmo and Wylie, who are play-wrestling with each other.

“These are a few of my favorite things…” Julie Andrews can be heard singing in the background, as these sweet family moments play one after the next of Dewan and her crew. This isn’t the first time the mom of two has shared photos and videos of her family, and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.

