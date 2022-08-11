Kevin Federline Shared Videos of Britney Spears Fighting With Her Teen Sons — & Moms Are Rolling Their Eyes at the Ridiculousness

Will Kevin Federline’s drama surrounding Britney Spears ever end? Last week, Federline told The Daily Mail that his and Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” adding that they decided not to go to her wedding to Sam Asghari. He also brought up a bunch of odd stuff about her dad Jamie and the 13-year conservatorship he put Spears under that controlled her life, finances, and career. Federline told the outlet, “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.” Now, he’s trying to make Spears look like a bad mom again, and enough’s enough. His behavior seems manipulative and gross, and Spears definitely doesn’t deserve this.

On Wednesday night, K-Fed posted old videos of the “Toxic” singer arguing with her sons in the car on Instagram, which have now been deleted, per Page Six. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” he captioned the post, explaining that his sons were 11 and 12 at the time they were taken.

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” he continued, per Page Six. “The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

But the videos in question are … normal? (You can watch them on Page Six HERE.) In the first one, Spears walks into one of her son’s rooms talking loudly. They complain, “You come in here when we’re trying to go to bed…” and she responds, “It’s my house. If I forget something —” Then the video cuts to Spears saying again, “This is my house.”

“If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face ‘cause it is course, and all you tell me, ‘no, it’s fine, it’s fine.’ No, it’s not fine,” she says. “You all better start respecting me. Are we clear?”

Spears continues, “You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman. OK? Be nice to me.”

In the second clip, shared by Page Six, Spears appears to be yelling at Sean for not wearing shoes in an ice cream store. She says, “Have you lost your f—king mind? Have you lost your f—king mind?”

She adds, “I do care, but I’m shocked as f—k with you. And I don’t know what to do. And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know.” Sean can be heard in the background disagreeing with her, saying, “No you don’t.”

“If you really cared, you wouldn’t take my phone away,” Sean says, as he complains about a punishment — like literally every tween has at one point or another.

Spears explains, “I was in shock in the store when I looked down, and Jayden, how are you so cool about that? Your brother being with bare big feet, size 13 now.” Jayden cuts in, “Well, he’s my brother.”

“And all the more!” she continues. “Exposed his feet. Your blood. In an ice cream shop in Alaska weather. Don’t you think that’s a little odd? Uh yeah, I think your phone should be gone.”

I mean, not wearing shoes in public is a little weird — not to mention disgusting — and it’s every parent’s right to take away their tween’s cellphone (which he probably doesn’t even pay for!).

The third clip is a continuation of the fight in the car, with her kids interrupting her. One of them says, “You keep interrupting every sentence I say. So what I seem like in my mind, I think you just care about yourself because you won’t let us speak one word, and you won’t let us go anywhere we want.”

Spears responds, “Say what you wanna say. I wanna hear what you have to say. I’m listening.”

“Well, I forget, ‘cause you interrupt me, and then I forgot what I’m gonna say,” he sassily responds.

A source told Page Six, “This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos. But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

I have to agree. This is not the damning evidence K-Fed thinks it is. It literally just shows a mom being a mom in a frustrating moment. If you don’t argue with your tweens and teens, then please, write a damn manual for the rest of us because you might be the only parent in the world who doesn’t. And did you hear the sass? The backtalk? The whining? So, so annoying. Tweens and teens can be a nightmare sometimes, and Spears is just like any mom when dealing with them. She’s setting boundaries, not allowing them to disrespect her, and sticking up for herself, so good for her!

Spears seemingly responded to the released videos yesterday by posting a picture of a chessboard on Instagram. She wrote, “I’ve been so so so so safe mamma 🙏🏼 !!! Finding out is thin … IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME FOR ME ⏰ !!!”

“Is it kinda cool out here ??? The famous game of chess goes like THIS …” she continued. “’CHECK MATE ♟ !!!’ ‘F*CK YOU, YOU CAN’T DO THAT’ ‘I JUST DID 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!’”

Fans were super supportive of her. “You’re an incredible mother and the videos only show you disciplining your teenage sons, ❤️❤️❤️❤️” one person wrote.

“The videos he posted sounds like many moms trying to reason with preteens,” someone else commented. “Not a big deal. K-Fed is teaching them to be disrespectful.” Another joked, “If that’s abuse somebody better come get all my kids 😂😂😂.” They added, “So what I’m hearing is Kevin taught his sons to bully their mother. I can’t wait til the money train stops moving for all of those people.”

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart has responded to the videos, telling Page Six today, “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

Rosengart, who helped free Spears from her conservatorship, continued, “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.” He added, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

Time will tell what legal ramification, if any, K-Fed will face after posting those videos. Maybe he should focus less on attacking his ex-wife and more on backing up her lessons to their sons about how to be respectful.

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.