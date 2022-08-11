Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo

Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look alike.

The August 10 Instagram post shared on Olympia’s Instagram account is one half of the full photo from her latest September 2022 Vogue cover. The picture features an adorable barefoot Olympia, who is wearing a white dress and top knot as she stands on the shore in front of the ocean. Williams’ lookalike daughter is holding the dramatically long train of her mom’s dress, placing it over her face so only those sweet, smiley eyes are peeking out.

Williams didn’t write a caption for the photo of Olympia, but the tennis pro did share a beautifully shot video montage of behind-the-scenes moments from that same cover shoot with to announce her retirement in an August 10 Instagram post of her own, set to the song Break My Soul by Beyoncé. Williams in the hair and makeup chair, moments of the photo shoot itself and an ariel view of the dreamy beachside set were all moments included in the short clip.

These history-making Black moms were (and are!) paving the way for women everywhere.