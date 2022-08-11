Mandy Moore Is ‘Savoring’ Moments With Son Gus Before She Becomes a Mom of 2

Being pregnant when you’re already a mom can be a bittersweet experience. Anticipating a new baby is exciting, of course, but it’s also a little sad because you know your family will never be exactly the same as it is right now. A pregnant Mandy Moore is going through all the feels today as she approaches life as a mom of two, and she shared the sweetest post on Instagram about her 17-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“Can we freeze time for just a moment?” the This Is Us star wrote today, a sentiment that all moms have wished for at one point or another. She went on to explain how she is “savoring” her one-on-one time with Gus right now.

“Savoring all these moments with just the two of us,” Moore wrote. “Can’t believe this guy is going to be a big brother soon.”

She also shared two pictures of the toddler, who is wearing a cute hat and sailboat shirt with the biggest grin on his face. It looks like they are on a train ride, definitely having fun and making memories.

The “In Real Life” singer told TODAY last month how challenging it was to be pregnant while on tour. “I foolishly thought ‘if I did it before, I can do it again,’” Moore said about being pregnant with her second baby boy while working. “But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself.”

She cancelled her tour in June to put “my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first,” according to a heartfelt Instagram post. Now, she is focusing on spending time with Gus, and that is so sweet.

Having two kids under 2 can be a challenge, but it seems like Moore is taking things one day at a time and appreciating every moment. Honestly, that’s the best way to help prepare her son for being a big brother.

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.