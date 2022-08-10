Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Mom: ‘You Are My Lighthouse’

The world has been mourning the death of Olivia Newton-John this week, whose family announced she passed away on Monday. Celebrities and friends have been sharing their condolences to the Grease star. Yesterday, Newton-John’s only daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, whom she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, posting a touching tribute to her mom on Instagram.

“You are my lighthouse mama,” the “No Pain” singer wrote yesterday. “My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.”

The 36-year-old continued, “You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Lattanzi also shared a sweet video of her and her mom singing “Window in the Wall” together. In the video, the four-time Grammy winner smiles as her daughter sings, hugging her at several different times. The video shows a behind-the-scenes view of the duo recording the song, and there is so much genuine happiness and love between the two. What an incredible moment they got to share — and a perfect way to commemorate her mom.

“This is so beautiful such love,” Jane Seymour commented. “I know your mother is looking down on you with endless love and pride Sending love from all our family to you and John.”

Lattanzi also shared several pictures of her and the Xanadu star over the years in an earlier post.

Newton-John’s husband John Easterling announced the news of the actress’s death on Monday via Instagram.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the post continued. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

These celebrities have opened up about struggling with infertility.