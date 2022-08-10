Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look.

The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows on top and colorful beads on the bottom of each braid.

The video is set to the perfect sound: “A Black Girl and Her Braids” by Jaylene Clark Owens. In it, the word poet says, “A Black girl and her braids, can’t tell her nothin’. Please don’t touch it. You know she looks amaze.”

She continues, “A Black girl and her braids. A Black girl and her braids. Protect the style for a while is one that always slays. A Black girl and her braids be the best.”

Kaavia’s video was captioned, “Nuff said. Whoop there it issssssss!” adding, “@hairbywankaya you the real MVP.”

Wade’s daughter Zaya, 15, commented on the video, “♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Kaavia first debuted her braids on Sunday with a sweet video with her and her mom, in which they lip sync to the sound, “new hair, who’s this?”

Later in the video, the Cheaper By The Dozen star says, “Kaav, do you love your new braids?”

“Yes,” Kaavia responds, while smiling.

“What do you like about your new braids?” Union asks.

“I like — the beads are beautiful,” Kaavia says.

“The beads are gorgeous!” Union responds. “I love it too.”

Last month, Union penned a beautiful note on Instagram about teaching Kaavia self-love. “Teaching @kaaviajames to love every part of herself is a full time job with no days off but I approach it as an act of love,” she wrote, adding, “I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her. Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in July 2020, the Bring It On star said, “Your hair is a part of you and it’s an extension of you, but it has to start with self-love and pride in your Blackness and Afrocentric features, whether that be your hair, your nose, your lips or your body.”

We love that Kaavia is embracing her beautiful hair, no matter how it’s styled. She is learning self-love and confidence firsthand from her amazing mama!

These history-making Black moms were (and are!) paving the way for women everywhere.