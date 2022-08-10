Heather Rae Young Opened Up About Her ‘Nerve Racking’ Ultrasound Experience

Every expectant parent anxiously awaits the moment they get to meet their precious little one, which is what makes ultrasounds so special. The resulting sonogram is your first tiny glimpse into what your new baby will look like! But it can also be an anxiety-riddled experience, too, as the technician will be checking to make sure your pregnancy is healthy, and the baby is growing like they’re supposed to. Heather Rae Young recently got an ultrasound, and she posted about the “nerve racking” experience on Instagram yesterday.

“Got my first ‘glimpse’ 😉😂💙of our baby boy today 💙,” the Young captioned the post. “This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special 🥰.”

She continued, “I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible.”

Young has a point — according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), ultrasounds are used to “check the fetus’s health and development, monitor your pregnancy, and detect many congenital anomalies.” So even though it’s exciting, it can also be scary!

The Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, due in early 2023, added, “Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little peek at our boy made my week 💙🙏🏻.”

The Flip or Flop star commented, “My big boy!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The husband-and-wife recently reunited after El Moussa returned from a family vacation in Cabo, where he took his kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Hall. Young had stayed behind following a doctor’s recommendation to “prioritize” her baby’s health.

Pregnancy is hard work, but it seems like Young is taking it one day at a time and handling all the anxiety that sometimes comes with it!

