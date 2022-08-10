Ben Affleck’s Family Reunion with Jennifer Lopez and His Kids Involved PDA and Dunkin Donuts

Ben Affleck’s return to the United States included some quality family time, sidewalk smooches with his new wife Jennifer Lopez and, of course, Dunkin Donuts. The actor reunited with Lopez for a lunch date and hung out with their kids – Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 14 and Affleck’s son Samuel, 10, and daughter Violet, 16, per HollywoodLife.

The tight-knit crew ate at a Santa Monica cafe and then headed to Dunkin, a Boston chain close to Affleck’s heart. The crew looked like they were having a great time, as Violet chatted with her dad and Lopez lovingly put her hand on his head. After picking up some treats, the couple shared a sweet solo moment, embracing and kissing before heading separate ways.

The whole group seems to have bonded during their recent family honeymoon to Paris, where they were all spotting wandering around the City of Love, taking in the sites and enjoying delicious meals. At one point, Lopez and Violet shared the sweetest hug, demonstrating just how warm a connection the two have.

Lopez has been vocal about how important it’s been to her that Affleck has developed a connection with her children. The singer and actress shared a candid tribute to him this past Father’s Day, detailing just how wonderful he’s been when it comes to uniting their blended family.

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father,” she wrote on her website. “And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

