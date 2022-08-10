Prince George Was Invited to a Birthday Party & Prince William and Kate Middleton Had the Sweetest Response

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
A 6-year-old girl was planning her birthday party, and there was one boy at the top of her list to invite: Prince George! The 9-year-old royal was unable to attend, but his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton offered the sweetest RSVP to the birthday girl.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party,” a staff member from Kensington Palace wrote in a sweet letter, per Hello!

“I am sorry that it took so long to reply,” they continued. “Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday.”

The royal letter, which the little girl’s mom reportedly shared on Twitter, continued, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George. It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

How sweet is that? The little girl may not have gotten a royal guest at her party, but at least she got the coolest present ever! As parents of four themselves, including Prince George; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge understand how delicate a little one’s feelings are, and they handled the situation with such grace.

Maybe if the little girl goes to the trampoline park she’ll get a chance to meet the royal kids, though!

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.

