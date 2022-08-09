Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrated Son Dylan’s 22nd Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared the sweetest candid family photos in celebration of her son Dylan’s birthday. The actress paid tribute to Dylan by posting a series of snapshots — from him as a tiny baby, to his toddler days, to college graduation. There’s also some great glimpses of Zeta-Jones through the years and her husband, Michael Douglas.

“Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you,” Zeta-Jones wrote. “The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Zeta-Jones is one proud mama when it comes to celebrating her kids on Instagram. Back in May, she shared a photo of Dylan on his graduation day which featured the two adorably embracing. She also penned a loving caption: “Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

She posts equally adoring photos in honor of her 19-year-old daughter Carys, including a breathtaking shot of her on the beach, calling her “beautiful (inside and out).”

The actress has been very diligent about giving her kids an authentic, grounded life experience, as far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood as possible. That meant raising her son and daughter in Bermuda for 12 years so the duo could grow up away from the paparazzi.

“I’m very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I’m always big on manners,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald last year. “I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that’s because they weren’t brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood longer than other folk.”

