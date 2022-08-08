David Beckham Embarrasses His Tween Daughter With a Public ‘Dad Dance’

Take heart — even David Beckham embarrasses his kids. The soccer star shared a video of his 11-year-old daughter Harper mocking his dancing skills while they grooved along to The Weeknd in concert.

“I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham 😂 #HarperSeven ❤️ @theweeknd 💙,” Beckham quipped alongside the adorable video of Harper imitating him.

Instagram was loving Harper’s cheeky ribbing of her dad and couldn’t get over how quickly she’s growing up. “Oh I love your relationship it’s soooo sweet,” one fan wrote. “Crazy how fast it goes. She’s so grown up,” former professional soccer player Kyle Martino added.

This is far from the first time that Beckham and his wife, fashion designer and pop icon Victoria, have embarrassed the kiddos. Last month, Victoria posted a video of her husband dancing, alongside the caption: “After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm.” Their 19-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, quickly jumped in and responded, per @commentsbycelebs, “Hahahahahaha mum you gotta change that caption,” alongside a laughing emoji.

They also joyfully mortified their kids in another Instagram post, when they posed for a smooch over dinner. Their photographer, Harper, was apparently less than pleased. “Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum & dad but then loving dads facials,” Beckham captioned the photo. “Thanks Harper seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you.”

The Beckhams, sometimes they’re just like us. Their kids don’t appreciate their cool dance moves, smooches or any form of innuendos.

