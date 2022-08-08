Here’s Why Khloé Kardashian is Reportedly Waiting to Name Her Newborn Baby

Khloé Kardashian has officially welcomed a baby boy into the world via a surrogate! The little one, who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, has yet to be named, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

“Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet,” the source said. “She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.” It’s a big decision and totally understandable that she needs a moment to figure out what feels best. What we do know is that Kardashian is reportedly “on cloud nine” right now. “Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey,” the insider explained. “She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

Kardashian was similarly careful while choosing a name for her daughter True. “Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” the mom wrote in a 2018 post on her app, per Harpers Bazaar. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.” Turns out, True has a special meaning for the family — it was Kardashian’s great-grandfather’s first name and her grandfather’s middle name. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” the reality star explained.

The unexpected news that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a second child broke last month. A representative told PEOPLE that the little one was conceived in November. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Congratulations to the new mom on this exciting addition! Fingers crossed the baby naming process is a fun, smooth one.

