Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Just Reunited After the ‘Longest Time They’ve Been Apart’ & the Photo is Sweet!

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa prove yet again that they’re one of the sweetest couples out there, and that they can’t be away from each other for too long!

On Aug 5, Rae Young posted a super-sweet (and now archived) photo on her Instagram story of her and her husband El Moussa reuniting after the family trip to Cabo. She posted the adorable, intimate photo with the caption, “Finally reunited!!! Kissing and loving on his baby boy. @therealtarekelmoussa I missed you so much.”

Heather Rae Young’s IG story. Heather Rae Young's IG story.

In the photo, we see Rae Young and El Moussa in their casual wear, with El Moussa kissing Rae Young’s growing baby bump in their kitchen. This heartwarming family snapshot comes days after Rae Young admitted she was having “separation anxiety” from not going on the Cabo trip with El Moussa and their blended family to “prioritize” her baby’s health. She also said that this was the longest they’ve been apart from one another since they started dating.

The day prior to El Moussa’s return, Rae Young posted a throwback snapshot of the two with the caption, “Missing my best friend while he’s away in Cabo with the kids and our families so I’m going through photos that I love of us 🤍 This is the longest we’ve been apart since we’ve been together so I’m maybeee getting a little separation anxiety 😆 so help distract me! What are your favorite books/tv shows at the moment??” You can see the photo HERE.

After that much time apart, we’re happy the lovebirds are reunited!

The pair started dating in 2019, marrying two years later on Oct. 23, 2021. In July 2022, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together, and they later revealed that they were expecting a boy. El Moussa has two children from a previous marriage to Christian Hall named Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

