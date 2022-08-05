Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi on the Cutest Shopping Spree to Harrods & We Wish We Could Be Stormi for a Day

OK, we’ll admit it: we’re jealous of a preschooler. Switching places with any young child would be fun (the naps! The snacks! The hours of playtime!), but if we could become 4-year-old Stormi Webster for a day, well, that would be the ultimate dream come true. Stormi is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and having a famous reality star and billionaire business owner for a mom certainly has some perks beyond typical toddlers’ norms. She gets lavish birthday parties, new toys at Target — even a school bus! — and now she got to go on the absolutely coolest shopping spree at the iconic Harrods department store in London. The resulting TikTok is so adorable!

“Me and stormi baby take Harrods 🖤,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a TikTok posted yesterday.

The video stars with Kylie and Stormi riding in a car, and when they pass a billboard, Kylie exclaims, “Kylie Skin — Stormi, that’s me! You see it?” Next, they pull up to Harrods “to see Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.”

“I brought my daughter to see it, I also haven’t seen it, so I’m really excited,” The Kardashian star continues in the video. “And I am bringing you guys along TikTok.” She’s wearing a unique pink shirt with pink gloves sewn along the chest and stomach.

We get our first glimpse of Stormi inside the store, as Kylie twirls her around. She’s wearing jeans and a black tank top with her hair pulled up in two buns. Stormi holds a tiny pink shopping basket as she checks out the display with her mom, who puts two lip kits in the basket, “One for me and one for you,” she says.

At the end of the video, Stormi gets treated to her own private shopping experience. “Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping!” Kylie says in the video. “Is this not the craziest?” Stormi is in a special section of the luxury department store, curated with items that she would love. The bottom rack is filled with shoes — sneakers, sandals, booties, and slippers, in a variety of top brands in her size. On the next two racks are beautiful Christian Dior bags in a variety of prints.

Kylie continues panning her camera to show the next rack. On this one, adorable clothes — again, one outfit of each, already picked out in her size — hang from the top rack. The middle rack has tiny designer wallets, and the bottom rack is filled with toys. Disney princess LEGOs, Barbie cars, stuffed animals, and so much more. All for Stormi to shop privately in her own little paradise! There’s even a mirror with pink frilly dresses hanging on it, and a little stool so she can try on the clothes and see how they look.

“You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” Kylie adds.

Yes, she is! But also … it’s kind of awesome? I want the experts at Harrods to pick out a personal collection of all my favorite stuff on a private shopping spree, please! The preschooler is living her best life, and we don’t blame her! We would too if Kylie was our mom. After the shopping, we’d get our nails done, hit the red carpet, then take a luxurious bubble bath just like Stormi.

The comments were a mix of people loving it and being extremely jealous (same).

Actress Christy Carlson Romano commented, “Awww. Loving the adventures of Stormi and Ky! 🥰” We are too! If we can’t have that life, at least we can dream, right?

So “Adorable 💕💕💕,” one person wrote. “Imagine being STORMI WEBSTER 🥲🥲,” another said.

“Harrods did WHAT omg😅,” added someone else. “Awww she looks so happy :),” one person said.

Some people were feeling a little judgy about the indulgence, “Meanwhile we are struggling to eat…. 😅” one person said.

Kylie got similar comments last week when she posted a picture to Instagram of her and Travis Scott’s private jets, writing, “You wanna take mine or yours?” People were understandably upset about the impact on the environment, with comments like, “girl what am i recycling for” and “But it’s us who must use paper straws 😩.” Another wrote, “This is why we need to tax the rich.”

Let’s compromise. Kylie can work harder on caring for the environment, and people can stop hating on a mom for spoiling her daughter. After all, we all enjoy pampering our kids — even if we can’t do it to the same extent that Kylie does.

