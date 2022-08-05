Jessica Alba’s ‘Baby Girl’ Honor is Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo

Jessica Alba’s oldest daughter Honor is growing up so fast! She recently turned 14, graduated middle school, and started therapy with her mom, and in a new photo, she looks the picture of elegance like her actress mama. The L.A.’s Finest star posted a new snapshot with her lookalike oldest daughter on Thursday, and the teenager is leaning down to hug her mama!

“Just me & my (I can’t believe she’s so tall) baby girl 💖,” Alba captioned the photo on Instagram.

Honor isn’t a baby anymore! She’s officially a beautiful young woman who is twinning with her mom in khaki in this sweet photo. Alba wearing khaki pants, a bra, and a jacket, while Honor stands next to her in a khaki midi-style dress. They are both wearing sandals — and Honor’s do have a little platform — but she would still be taller than her mom without shoes. Honor wraps her arms around Alba and rests her head on her mom’s in the precious snap.

“Omg Jess, she is taller than you 🙌🙌🙌,” one person commented. “Omg she is gorgeous ❤️,” someone else wrote.

“How did she get so grown up?!” another person said, and, same. Wasn’t it just a couple years ago Alba was bragging about her “Zen” birth with Honor on the cover of OK! Magazine?

The Honest Beauty founder recently posted pictures from a family trip to Italy with Honor, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren. But she wasn’t standing next to Honor, so it wasn’t as obvious how tall she has gotten — and, dang, she is tall! However, Alba has been looking up to Honor for a while. The Fantastic Four star shared a picture of her crying and hugging Honor on Instagram on September 9, 2020.

“The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you 😩😩😩,” she captioned it.

It’s bittersweet watching your kids grow up, but it’s fun, too. At least now Alba has someone to share clothes and makeup with (and plus, Honor will always be her mom’s baby girl.)

