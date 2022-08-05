Sophie Turner Is Embracing the Pregnant Life in Cute Throwback Bump Picture

Sophie Turner is in the midst of newborn life with her baby daughter, whom she welcomed on July 14, 2022. But the Game of Thrones actress, who also shares daughter Willa, 2, with husband Joe Jonas, is feeling nostalgic for her pregnancy. (I mean, she probably was getting a lot more sleep then, so who can blame her?) In honor of Throwback Thursday yesterday, she posted a never-before-seen bump picture, and it looks so peaceful.

“Full of baby,” the actress captioned the photo on Instagram.

In it, she’s wearing black sweatpants rolled down and a matching cropped shirt, which reveals her bare bump. Her round baby fills out her stomach so cutely as she rests on her bed, wearing a green and orange bomber jacket with her head resting on her hands. Turner has the most serene look on her face in this picture. Her eyes are closed and she’s smiling, seemingly enjoying the last bit of pregnancy before her daughter enters the world. Next to her is a blue Bubba cup, some lip balm, and a tablet — all the essentials for staying hydrated, well-rested, and entertained!

It’s unclear if Turner is feeling reminiscent of the quiet days where she could sleep (understandable), or if she simply was too busy with pregnancy, raising a toddler, and then giving birth to post this photo earlier (also, completely get it). When Willa was born in July 2020, she shared a throwback bump photo four months later, so maybe it’s just her tradition.

She and Jonas are fiercely private about their lives on social media. In May 2021, they were outraged after paparazzi shared photos online of Willa, and Turner took to social media to call them out.

“The reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said in an Instagram video. “She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

She sharing pictures from her motherhood journey on her own terms, and we applaud her for it!

