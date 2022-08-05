Little Kardashians Chicago, Dream, & True Are Living Their Best Lives on a Boat

Having kids at the same time as your siblings is great. It gives your kids built-in cousin besties, who get to hang out — and then go home to their parents at the end of the day. Plus, who doesn’t love cousin photo shoots?! There are tons of kids in the Kardashian/Jenner family, and naturally they are all very close, as their famous parents often work and go on trips together. Kim Kardashian just shared a new picture of three of these cuties living their best lives on a boat, and it is so adorable!

“BFFAE best friends forever and ever,” the SKIMS founder captioned the photo. In it, her daughter Chicago, 4, is standing next to Dream, 5, and True, 4, and the preschoolers are peering over the railing to the beautiful blue water below. The sun is shining, their hair is blowing in the wind, and it looks like pure summer fun!

Rob Kardashian, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, commented on the photo, “🫂🥰💙.” Khloe Kardashian, who shares True with Tristan Thompson, wrote “🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.” The exes are currently expecting another baby via surrogate.

People are loving this cute picture. Paris Hilton commented, “😍😍😍.”

“Little mermaids❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “adorable !!!❤️”

Noticeably missing was Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 4, whom she shares with Travis Scott, along with a baby boy born in February 2022. Other Kardashian cousins include Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Kim’s other three kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

In April, Kim posted another picture of the cute cousins, this time with Stormi and Psalm, too. It’s simply captioned, “babies,” and shows the kids laughing and hanging out on a ledge for pictures.

Cousins have a bond like no other, and it’s so fun for these kids that they have so many!

