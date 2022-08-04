There’s a Nostalgic New Line of Barbie Totally Hair Dolls & They’re on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready for all the nostalgic feels. It’s the 30th anniversary of Barbie Totally Hair, and to celebrate, a reproduction of the OG doll is hitting the shelves — with four new versions. Each Barbie features 8.5 inches of colorful hair, 15 styling accessories which include color-changing hair clips, and more!

It’s a piece of history officially back in stock (admit it, you probably had a Totally Hair Barbie doll too!). “Debuting in 1992, Barbie Totally Hair is the brand’s best-selling doll of all time, selling over 100 million units in its first three years on shelves,” the brand said in an email. “The original Barbie Totally Hair doll was available in blond or brunette hair colors and came with an accompanying styling gel for added fun.”

While we might be a little past our days of gleefully combing through this extra-long hair and playing with accessories, your kids will love their new Barbie dolls with so many fun extras. Bonus points? They’re on sale right now.

This barbie features hair that pops with purple and blue streaks, plus star-shaped earrings to boot. She comes with 8 color change hair clips, a comb, one set of hair ties, two scrunchies and a stylin’ purse.

Multicolored hair and a groovy dress, for the win! This heart-themed doll is all about ultra-bright colors, accessories and a seriously cool pair of lavender shoes. She also comes with a metallic purple shirt for a cute change of clothes.

How can you say no to a crimped red and purple hairstyle like this one? She has some cool sunshine-yellow hoops as well, and a cut-out dress that screams edgy Barbie fashion. The flower necklace is the perfect added touch.

Kids with butterfly fixations, line up here. This new Barbie is rocking a butterfly dress, necklace, and comes with butterfly clips in turquoise, blue, purple and pink. Those are some pretty kicking ballet flats, as well.

