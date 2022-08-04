Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

LeBron James Practiced Basketball With His Sons Bronny & Bryce at Lakers Gym: ‘Simply No Better Feeling’

LeBron James at arrivals for HUSTLE Plus Icon
LeBron James at arrivals for HUSTLE Premiere, Westwood Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA June 1, 2022. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection
Lebron James and His Sons Are
Lebron James and His Sons Are
Lebron James and His Sons Are
Lebron James and His Sons Are
View Gallery 21 Images

Take Your Child to Work Day takes on a whole new meaning when your dad is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and 4-time NBA champion recently took his teenage sons, LeBron ‘Bronny’, 17 and Bryce, 15 — who he shares with wife and high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson, along with their daughter Zhuri, 7 —  to practice with him at the Lakers gym. James shared some moments from the day on Instagram, and he seems to be soaking up every minute of the hoop sesh with his kids.

In the August 3 Instagram post, James shared a series of videos — along with a photo — of the family-themed basketball practice, which included action shots of James, Bronny, and Bryce making baskets and clearly breaking a sweat on the Lakers court. “Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!” James wrote in his Instagram caption. “Great work today Young Kings.” He finished off his caption with the hashtags “#JamesGang” and “#EarnedNotGiven”. We have a feeling this documented practice session with his boys is just a small glimpse into the hard work that goes into making them such great players.

As if seeing his teen sons play basketball doesn’t blow your mind enough, the last photo James shared will convince you just how much he and his sons truly look alike. In a purely candid photo, LeBron, Bronny and Bryce are all standing side by side in identical poses — hands on their hip with their right leg slightly bent.

It looks like this family basketball outing is one James will cherish forever.

We’ve got some great suggestions for clothes your teens will actually wear.

childbirth slideshow

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad