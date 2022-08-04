Take Your Child to Work Day takes on a whole new meaning when your dad is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and 4-time NBA champion recently took his teenage sons, LeBron ‘Bronny’, 17 and Bryce, 15 — who he shares with wife and high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson, along with their daughter Zhuri, 7 — to practice with him at the Lakers gym. James shared some moments from the day on Instagram, and he seems to be soaking up every minute of the hoop sesh with his kids.

In the August 3 Instagram post, James shared a series of videos — along with a photo — of the family-themed basketball practice, which included action shots of James, Bronny, and Bryce making baskets and clearly breaking a sweat on the Lakers court. “Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!” James wrote in his Instagram caption. “Great work today Young Kings.” He finished off his caption with the hashtags “#JamesGang” and “#EarnedNotGiven”. We have a feeling this documented practice session with his boys is just a small glimpse into the hard work that goes into making them such great players.

As if seeing his teen sons play basketball doesn’t blow your mind enough, the last photo James shared will convince you just how much he and his sons truly look alike. In a purely candid photo, LeBron, Bronny and Bryce are all standing side by side in identical poses — hands on their hip with their right leg slightly bent.

It looks like this family basketball outing is one James will cherish forever.

