Ashley Graham — supermodel, queen of body positivity and speaker of truth regarding all things motherhood — has her hands (and heart) full as a mom. The Knix apparel rep and her husband, Justin Ervin, are parents to sons Issac, 2 and twin sons, 7-month-old Malachi and Roman. Recently, Graham just found herself in a tricky situation as mom to three kids under age 3, and moms of multiple kids everywhere can instantly sympathize.

“Going on a road trip with 3 under 3,” Graham wrote in a text overlay in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story. “Prayers up.” In the photo, Graham is sipping on what seems to be an iced coffee and if so, she might need to start drinking a few more. Having a 2-year-old can easily mean the ‘terrible two’ phase has entered the chat — and having not one, but two babies under the age of 1 on top of that may not guarantee the smoothest of car rides.

In a May 12 interview with Vogue to promote her new lingerie collaboration with Knix, Graham accurately described what it’s like to be a mom to three kids under 3. “The twins are about to be four months, and we’re in organized chaos,” Graham told the outlet. “It’s been diapers, pumping, trying to set a schedule, and then having a toddler on top of that is a lot, but I’m feeling really good about my family.”

It looks like Graham’s life might be the most hectic right now, especially if she’s on a road trip with all her kiddos — but she still looks amazing while holding it down. Thank goodness for iced coffee!

