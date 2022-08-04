This Little Detail in Brittany Mahomes’s New Family Portrait Shows What a Proud Mama She Is

Brittany Mahomes wears the sweetest tribute to her daughter, 1-year-old Sterling. Her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo of himself, Sterling and Brittany, and we couldn’t help but notice Brittany’s necklace. It features her little one’s name in script and is the perfect subtle keepsake (P.S. you can get your own version of the necklace here!)

Patrick captioned the photo: “Family ❤️” His wife responded in the comment section, “My favorite humans😍❤️.”

People were loving this adorable family photo, chiming in about the trio in the comment section. “That is such an awesome family picture. It’s amazing she looks like her daddy got her mama’s hair color. She’s a beautiful reflection of you both.😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote. Another added: “Baby girl is getting so big. ❤️”

Brittany might have to invest in a second name necklace soon! She’s expecting a baby boy, which she announced, alongside Patrick, in an Instagram post this past May. The whole family can be seen sitting in a field together with little Sterling holding a sign that reads: “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.” She’s also pictured wearing a colorful big sister t-shirt. The couple captioned the post, “Round 2!”

Brittany couldn’t be happier to be mom to Sterling and her future baby boy. When her little girl turned one in February, the proud mom shared a video compilation that showed Sterling posing for photos as she hit different age milestones. There’s so much to love about these pictures but we’re partial to that very, very cute bow headband that Sterling keeps rocking.

“My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕,” Brittany wrote. “YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld”

