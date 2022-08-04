Gabrielle Union Shares New Family Photos With Daughter Kaavia: ‘My Heart Is Full’

It can be hard to get toddlers to pose or smile for pictures, but Gabrielle Union makes it look easy. She just posted new family photos on Instagram, and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James is an absolute star!

“My Is Heart Full 🖤🖤🖤,” the Bring It On star captioned the photos which feature her, her husband Dwyane Wade, and their daughter Kaavia. Wade is dressed in a matching tan button-down-and-shorts combo, while holding Kaavia. She’s wearing a white tank top and a red-and-black plaid skirt and making the cutest cheer pose. She has one hand on her hip and the other under her chin. She gives the camera a look with the cutest little smirk on her face, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Union is wearing a classic navy blue dress with her curls up in a bun on her head in a matching style to Kaavia. In the next picture, she notices Kaavia’s pose and laughs, while mimicking her with a hand on her hip.

In the third picture, Kaavia crosses her arms in the front and gives a tight-lipped smile to the camera while both parents smile at her. In the last shot, she’s glancing off to the side, looking like a little model. This Shady Baby is making her parents laugh and being so cute at the same time!

Wade commented, “We love our Mommy.”

People were praising these cute photos, with one person commenting, “Love all these faces ❤️‍🔥🙏🏾❤️‍🔥🙏🏾❤️‍🔥🙏🏾.”

“❤️❤️❤️you better pose baby girl😍,” another wrote. “Beautiful family. Kav is my girl😄,” someone else said.

Kaavia posted pictures from her Instagram account (which is run by her parents) earlier in the week. In this one, she’s posing on a floatie in the pool looking off to the side with a smirk on her face, while her dad gives a look to the camera.

It’s captioned, “He just committed to a pony but he don’t know it. Tantrums work people. Tantrums work. #ShadyBaby.”

Kaavia is so cute, it’s no wonder she has her parents wrapped around her little finger.

These celeb parents are so proud of their LGBTQ kids.