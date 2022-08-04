Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey, has a lot in common with her musical mom and dad. In a new Instagram video, the 20-year-old just impressed followers with her killer vocals and piano playing skills as she performed a Pat Benatar cover — and it’s hard not to hear the uncanny resemblance to her famous parents’ voices.

“Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano…ATTEMPTED!” Audrey humbly wrote in her August 2 Instagram post’s caption. The video has a black-and-white filter, showcasing Audrey singing and playing Pat Benatar’s song, “Fire And Ice.” “Excuse my yelling but I gotta have some rock on here,” she added, alongside a black heart and ‘rock on’ hand emoji. Fans of McGraw and Hill can instantly hear the similarities in their daughter’s vocals.

Audrey made McGraw and Hill complete empty nesters in 2020, when she moved out to pursue an entertainment career. Considering her absolute talent, this should come as no surprise — Audrey also starred in one of her dad’s music videos for his song, “8500 OBO” when she was 19, causing fans to speculate whether or not she would follow in her famous parents’ footsteps.

In addition to Audrey, the country singer duo are also parents to daughters Gracie, 24 and Maggie, 23. Similar to Audrey, Gracie seems to be pursuing a career in singing and songwriting, too — Audrey and Maggie just attended one of her performances, which she shared in a June 28 Instagram post.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.