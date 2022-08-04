Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant & Feeling ‘Hopeful & Amazing’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Plus Icon
2018 Glamour Woman of the Year Awards Spring Studio, NY. 12 Nov 2018 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend. RCF / MEGA
Michelle Williams departs after the screening
Top Gun: Maverick" Red Carpet -
Michael Buble, right, and Luisana Lopilato
Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner
Congratulations, Chrissy Teigen! The Cravings cookbook author just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and gives us a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is conceiving — and announcing a pregnancy — when fertility treatments and prior infant loss are involved. Teigen and hubby John Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles, and seem totally elated to announce this new pregnancy.

Teigen’s August 3 Instagram post features her adorable baby bump front and center. It’s on full display as she poses in black fishnet Gucci panties, with a loose-fitting black crop top tee to match. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote in her caption. The mom of two has been open about her struggles with fertility, and undergoing IVF treatments in the past — including the heartbreaking loss of her third child with Legend, a baby boy named Jack.

“One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen shared, referencing the large bruise on top of her thigh. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.” Teigen acknowledges the potential pregnancy loss that could occur while undergoing IVF treatments, even after becoming pregnant. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she wrote. “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

We’re so excited for the expectant parents!

 

