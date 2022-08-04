Hilary Duff is the Mom Friend Who Keeps it Real About Easy Babies: ‘Just Wait’

Hilary Duff is a gem among mom friends. She embraces her “kid-invaded house,” she advocates for a better world, she takes breaks for her mental health, and she has the best tips for encouraging kids to read. But one of the reasons we love her the most is because she keeps things real. The actress isn’t afraid to carefully snap your pre-conceived notions about easy babies or toddlers eating green things — which seasoned parents know doesn’t last forever — and she gave the best advice.

Duff is mom to Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks, 3, and Mae, 16 months, with husband Matthew Koma. In a July 29 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Duff told parents to “just wait” if they think their babies are perfect (there is absolutely no room for braggy parents, OK?).

“I think the biggest advice I would always give would just be like, don’t get fooled by the first two weeks ‘cause you have an angel baby,” she told Clarkson. “They haven’t woken up yet.”

“You have those friends who are like, ‘This baby is sleeping through the night, oh my god…” she continued. “And I’m like, they don’t know that they’ve entered the world yet. Just wait two weeks,” she said, while waving a finger, like “not-so-fast.”

This is so true. Everything in parenthood is a phase, and unfortunately, that can include the good parts, too, like good sleep. In fact, most newborns are drowsier and sleepier in their first month of life, and they constantly change their sleeping patterns throughout the first year. In fact, my 3-year-old still wakes up in the night often, so yeah, “just wait” is pretty fantastic advice for parents who think they’ve figured it all out.

Clarkson, who is mom to daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, can also relate. “Or perhaps the first year,” she adds. “You’re like, ‘God, they’re the kindest, they eat everything, they’re so nice.’ And then it’s just like —” and she starts growling and making a devil horns sign as Hilary says, “Yeah!”

“You’re like, what is happening?” Clarkson added.

“Oh yeah, my friend’ll be like, ‘My daughter’s eating curry and green things,’ and you’re like —” Duff said, as Clarkson says, “Enjoy it.”

“Mm-hmm,” Duff continued. “Right, just wait. Soon it’s gonna be like, wiped off the [table] … ‘I hate this!’” Clarkson said.

Even celebrities can’t get their toddlers to eat their veggies, and there is something so beautiful about that. We are all just trying to figure out this parenting thing, so follow Duff’s lead. Show some grace, remember nothing lasts forever, and find your community of others moms who get it, too.

