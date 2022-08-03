Jonathan Scott Says a Tarot Reading Predicted Fatherhood — With Impeccable Timing

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, and it turns out their relationship may have been written in the stars! The Property Brothers host recently revealed that a tarot card reader predicted fatherhood for him — right before he became an “Insta-dad” to Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, whom Deschanel shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“We were filming one of our shows in Toronto and we wrapped filming, and we threw a party for all of our crew,” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight on the set of HGTV’s Brother vs. Brother, which returns in 2023. “We had a tarot card reader at this party that we thought, you know, ‘This’ll be fun. Everybody will enjoy.’”

Jonathan, who started dating the 500 Days of Summer actress in 2019, the same year she and Pechenik got divorced, continued, “When she was doing my cards she’s like, ‘Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year.’ And I’m like — ‘Missing some key information, there!’ ‘Cause I wasn’t even dating anyone at the time.”

“Three months later, I met Zooey,” he said. “We then started dating, never even thought of it until all of a sudden — I was the insta dad.” That’s a little eerie, right? Fatherhood was meant to be!

The two recently renovated their dream house, which they nicknamed “The Park House” to help the kids feel better about moving, according to an Instagram Q&A. They are also happily co-parenting. Deschanel posted a rare photo of her two kids on Father’s Day that offered an awesome insight into Jonathan’s relationship with Pechenik. In it, Charlie is sitting on Pechenik’s shoulders and Ellie is sitting on Jonathan’s shoulders.

“So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” she captioned it.

Jonathan commented, “One big happy family 🥰,” and Pechenik wrote, “🙏 ❤️ It’s my absolute greatest privilege.”

Jonathan is also a new uncle, as his brother Drew Scott welcomed son Parker with his wife Linda Phan on May 12. Drew told ET that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” adding, “It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

“When he gets a little older, I’m gonna spoil that kid,” Jonathan joked. “Get him all hopped up on sugar, send him home. It’ll be great.”

Jonathan and Deschanel were destined to be together — kids and all.

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.