Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Is Just Like Her: ‘She Likes To Dress Up’

From a whipped cream bra in the “California Gurls” music video to a giant hamburger at the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry knows how to make a fashion statement (and, somehow, always makes us hungry at the same time). It turns out, she passed down her fun sense of style to her 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“She’s a ham. She likes to dress up,” the “When I’m Gone” singer told PEOPLE on August 1 during her LA launch party for her non-alcoholic beverage line called De Soi, adding, “She’s not very shy.”

How cute is that! We can just picture Daisy trying on adorable, toddler-sized food-themed costumes, sparkly ensembles, and maybe even a Lord of the Rings costume? She would make the perfect hobbit.

The American Idol judge also shares that Daisy loves dancing. “She loves ballet,” Perry told PEOPLE. “She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It’s all very adorable.”

She also told the outlet that her and Bloom, who is also dad to Flynn Christopher Blanchard, 11, with ex Miranda Kerr, are thinking about another baby. “Hopefully in the future,” she told PEOPLE, adding that she has “great support.”

“We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he’s making a movie and then when he’s not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent,” she said. “Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out.”

Still, even with a system, parenting has its challenges. In Feb. 2021, Perry told Kelly Ripa, “Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like — holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my god!”

Babies may be challenging, but at least they’re cute! Especially when you get to play dress up with them.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.