Mandy Moore Says Breastfeeding Was ‘Elation and Exhaustion’ in the Sweetest Video of Baby Gus

It’s World Breastfeeding Week, and Mandy Moore is helping spread awareness of this “frustrating and rewarding” experience through the sweetest video of her and son Gus, who is now 1. The “In Real Life” singer is currently pregnant with her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and she is reflecting on her breastfeeding journey in a new video posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“The journey of nourishing my baby would be equal parts elation and exhaustion,” Moore says in the video, which shows various pictures of the star nursing her son including the iconic shot from the set of This Is Us. “The most frustrating and rewarding part of parenthood in the beginning. But the further we went, the better we got. Because everything is a phase. And just having grace for him and for me, was the key. Because we are constantly learning and always will be.”

She wrote in her caption that breastfeeding is “a process.” “We’re always making mistakes (sometimes physically painful ones!),” she continued. “#dearnewparents please have grace for yourself and your baby during those early days. I wish I had done a little more of that.”

The video is a partnership with ByHeart, a clinically proven infant formula with clean ingredients that offers “next-to-breast milk” for babies, in which Moore is challenging parents to “share your stories to the next generation of parents.”

The This Is Us star has opened up about her breastfeeding journey in the past. For World Breastfeeding Week last August, she shared, “Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ).”

“But nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever,” she continued. “It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy.”

In June, Moore announced she was cancelling the rest of her 2022 tour to “put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first.”

Moore is an open book when it comes to the challenges of pregnancy, motherhood, and breastfeeding, and it’s so beautiful to see. She’s an inspiration to struggling moms everywhere!

