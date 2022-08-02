Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Daughter Princess Charlotte Got Into Royal Duties With Her Latest Outing

Princess Charlotte enjoyed some solo time with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a fun day at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The young royal took in a swim meet on Tuesday, where she was spotted laughing, chatting with her parents and having a ball in the stands.

After the races, the trio met up with a group of athletes for a series of interactive workshops which included discussions on “nutrition and restful sleep,” per PEOPLE. This is the first royal event Charlotte has attended without her brothers, so this definitely marks a milestone!

The Duchess, Duke and Princess Charlotte, accompanied by @TJL1967, are joining a series of interactive workshops at SportsAid House. They are meeting powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21, in a mentoring session led by @Sarah_Winckless and @DaniBrownMBE! pic.twitter.com/L56U4Fd3xr — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) August 2, 2022

It makes sense that the 7-year-old’s royal duties would involve sports. Princess Charlotte reportedly loves to stay active, from tearing down the ski slopes to impressive gymnastics moves. This past weekend, she showed her support for England’s national football team the Lionesses, filming a short video alongside her dad.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight, you’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way!’” Prince Willam said. Charlotte chimed in: “Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!” The young royal is apparently a big fan of soccer — both as a viewer and a player.

When Prince William met up with the Lionesses in June, he told them about his daughter’s skills on the field. “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal,” William said, per Hello! “She said, ‘Please tell them that.’” The team sweetly gifted Charlotte, and both her brothers, jerseys with their names on it. We imagine that those shirts got the three of them a whole lot of bonus points on the playground and at Charlotte’s upcoming matches.

It’s so exciting to see Charlotte growing up and starting to fulfill her first royal duties!

