Mindy Kaling Has an Inspiring Message for New Moms Who Are Struggling With Breastfeeding

Mindy Kaling opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding — and offered some kind, thoughtful reassurance to moms who are dealing with the same challenges. The multi-hyphenate star took part in the #DearNewParents campaign started by the formula company ByHeart, which offers tips and tricks from parents who have been there.

“When I had my kids, I always assumed I would breastfeed,” Kaling wrote in a post shared on August 2. “So when I needed to supplement my milk supply, I felt total guilt, panic, and ultimately spent way too much time in a frantic, late-night internet spiral.”

Kaling encouraged moms to “drop the guilt” when it comes to feeding. “You’re doing great,” she wrote. “I challenge all of you to share something you wish you knew but no one told you…” So many people took to the comment section to share their own experiences with breastfeeding and the emotional journey it was for them. “It’s me!!!” one person wrote. “I was shipping expensive formula from Germany and crying all the time with my first. With my second, I did drug store formula as soon as he needed it guilt free and they are both totally fine!”

Another added: “I was also not a milk machine for my daughter, and she had to eat at daycare. So I’d pump what I could and the rest was whatever formula we could afford. She’s nine now, she’s alive and well, and I wish I’d been kinder to myself at the time.”

Kaling has been wonderfully candid about raising her two children, Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 1. She’s also offered some really solid advice about her experience as a single mom.

When asked for words of wisdom on single parenthood, Kaling responded, per Parents: “I hope you find a partner, if that’s what you want, but if you are thinking about having kids, and you are waiting for that to be the reason, I just want to encourage you to not feel like you need that. It has been the biggest difference in my life. It’s brought me the most unadulterated joy in my life. If I hadn’t made that decision, I would be kicking myself.”

Yes, yes to all of that!

