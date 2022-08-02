A Sister ‘Ruined’ Family Vacation Because She Didn’t Want to Babysit & Reddit Has Chosen Sides

Is there a line when it comes to family members and babysitting? That’s what one sister is struggling with when she took to Reddit’s “AITA” forum to share her dilemma. The Reddit user explained that her sister has two kids — a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old — and often asks others to help take care of them.

The user decided to book a pricey vacation for herself, which she had been saving up for. She invited her mom and paid for both of their expenses. Then, it turns out, her sister wanted to come along … and bring her children. “There wasn’t really a question in it they just announced it,” she explained. “Afterwards I went to our mom and said my concerns about how I was afraid I would have no time for myself and I would have to babysit all the time.”

Cut to the vacation, and all her fears have been realized. She’s been keeping the 2-year-old occupied while her sister and mom are busy with the baby. “Even when I go somewhere else to be alone for a second like lay on my bed or something he follows and keeps asking to play,” she wrote. “I love him but it get[s] too much for me.”

Her sister is complaining that she is “ruining” the vacation because it’s clear that she’s upset about constantly being with the kids, and a fight quickly unraveled. The Reddit user told her sister that this was her vacation and she had paid for it. The sister argued that she had not been helping out at all with the baby.

“I told her who has been keeping the 2 year old busy. She got more angry and said isn’t that normal for you to want to play with the 2 year old as his aunt,” the user recounted. “Our mom was looking at me like I’ve kicked the children. Because how could I complain about playing with my own nephew.”

Both her sister and her mom stormed out of the room. Now, the Reddit user can’t stop crying and is worried that she messed up. “They don’t talk to me. And I’m stuck here with them until Friday,” she wrote. “Am I the a-hole?”

The Reddit community responded by reassuring her that she was not in the wrong here. She paid for this fun vacation and should get to enjoy it as she pleases.

“NTA, your sister and mother are the ones that ruining the vacation,” one person noted. “You made these plans with your mother and then your mother just added your sister and kids without really talking to you (and that would have been an unfair discussion because how could you say no without being looked upon as selfish?).”

Others noted that while they love their nephews/nieces/grandchildren, they wouldn’t want to be put in a situations where they needed to look after them on their own vacation. “I’m a grandma to two small children who I love with all my heart. Do I want to take my daughter and children on holiday with me and look after the kids? Absolutely not!” a user added. “You booked your holiday for you to relax, not look after kids. Your sister is selfish AF and your mum is just as bad. Why doesn’t your mum entertain the 2 year old since she was the one who invited them?”

Many people hopped in to offer some suggestions for how she should spend the remaining days of her vacation. Hint: it involves a lot of TLC! “Get up each morning and leave them, find a nice cafe to have breakfast, go enjoy the beach or whatever other tourist activities you want. Buy a book to read relax somewhere reading it. If you don’t want to be outside, go see a movie, just stay out all day. Do that each day until it’s time to go home.”

Another person added: “Don’t spend days in [the] room, go to beach and relax, go to bar, meet local people, go to local market, have fun. And next time 2 year old comes to your room, give him hug take his hand and tell him ‘let’s find mommy and grandma,’ take him to them and say ‘here is mommy, auntie is busy’ and has to go out, then go to beach and give yourself well deserved rest!”

What do you think the OP should do in this situation?

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.