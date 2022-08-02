Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Talks Co-Parenting Relationship: ‘I’m Not Gonna Say That it’s Easy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino recently opened up about their co-parenting relationship. While many think it’s a complicated relationship, she cleared the air: admitting that while it wasn’t the easiest, there’s a lot of respect and love.

“I’m not gonna say that it’s easy,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “My heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really does.”

“When you have a mutual respect, it becomes easier. With Jada, it was like, as long as she treats [Trey] well, we’re good. We’re good. And she’s treated him well, and she’s loved him.”

However, she added they experienced their difficulties over the years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added, “You got three different dynamics, three different personalities, and different belief systems, a different way of doing things. And there were times we have bumped heads, and it hasn’t been pretty. But listen, we get back on that horse, and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it’s about the kids.”

Smith and Zampino married in 1992, welcoming their son Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, 29, later that year. They divorced after three years in 1995, and Smith got remarried to Jada Pinkett-Smith in 1997. They welcomed two children named Jaden, 24, and Willow, 21.

Nothing is off limits in Smith’s memoir Will. The beloved actor and worldwide superstar goes all the way back to West Philadelphia, through the years on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, marriage, fatherhood, and more in this intimate reflection. Smith has rarely held back, but this is a whole new iteration of the actor, where he goes deep on his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and more. This isn’t the Will you thought you knew.

Will by Will Smith

Image: Penguin Press Penguin Press.

Will $16.69 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

