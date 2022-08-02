Ashlee Simpson’s Birthday Post to Her Daughter Jagger Shows She’s a Little Rockstar in the Making

It’s no secret that Ashlee Simpson’s kids are already as cool as her, growing cooler and cooler with every passing year. At only seven years old, we can tell her daughter Jagger Snow is growing into a little rockstar!

On July 30, Simpson posted a series of photos of her ever-so-stylish, growing girl in honor of her seventh birthday. She posted the photos with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAGGER SNOW. You are the brightest light. We love you so much 🥳.”

In the first photo, we see Jagger rocking a super cute and chic look, pairing white combat boots with a fuzzy jacket and a vibrant pink beret. In the next photo, we see little Jagger sunbathing, followed by a hilarious photo of her throwing up the “Rock n Roll” hand sign in a pair of oversized rainbirds. Then we end the post with an adorable pic of her and her little brother Ziggy Blue by his crib and a pic of her striking a stylish pose like her superstar mama!

Simpson gave birth to her son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, Bronx, 13, in November 2008, splitting up soon after in 2011. Simpson started dating Ross in mid-2013, getting married in August 2014, and the pair has welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and baby Ziggy Blu.

In a previous interview with US Magazine, Simpson divulged that she and Ross love to bring their kids everywhere they can. “Even in the time that we’re working, we look at times where we can make sure we can get away and take trips with the family. We take [the kids] with us, she said. “My mom used to take me everywhere … We’d be running around doing the whole thing, so I feel like, why not?”

Happy belated birthday, Jagger!

