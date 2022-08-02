Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter is Almost 2 — & They May Be Ready for More Babies

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon celebrate their daughter Daisy Dove’s second birthday on August 26, 2020. With their little one growing up in the blink of an eye, it’s safe to say that babies are on their minds. In a recent interview, Perry set the record straight on whether the pair will welcome more kids in the future.

“I’m a planner,” the singer said at HEIMAT, per People. “So we’ll see.”

She’s spoken previously about the possibility of expanding their family, specifically a few months ago in April on the American Idol red carpet in Las Vegas. She said, “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly. Especially a human.” But that doesn’t mean the cards are off the table.

“[O]f course,” Perry said when she was asked about another baby joining their brood. “Hopefully in the future.” She added that she has “great support,” saying, “I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in.” Perry went on to elaborate on her tag-team style of parenting with Bloom: “We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he’s making a movie and then when he’s not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent,” she explained. “Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out.”

Bloom and Perry started dating in early 2016, splitting up briefly from February 2107 to February 2018. Exactly one year later, they became engaged, and she revealed in the following year in her “Never Worn White” music video that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Bloom also is the father to his son Flynn, 11, who he welcomed with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The American Idol judge previously told People about raising Daisy during the pandemic, “I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO (fear of missing out) scratching at me just a hot bit. Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for.”

From Illusia to Zillion, here are a few of the most unique celebrity baby names.