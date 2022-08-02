Brad Pitt Made a Rare Comment About ‘Very Beautiful’ Daughter Shiloh

Brad Pitt is such a proud dad. While making a red carpet appearance for his new film Bullet Train on Monday, the actor was asked by ET about his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and her impressive dancing skills, which went viral on TikTok. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he said, adding that she’s “very beautiful.”

Pitt noted that Shiloh certainly didn’t get that talent from him (“I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here”) and that he enjoys watching her embrace her incredible skills on the dance floor. “I love when [the kids] find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” he said.

Jolie-Pitt made headlines when TikTok videos surfaced of her performing choreographed hip hop moves to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo. A source told US Weekly that her parents are “very proud” of her. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means,” the insider said.

There’s a lot for Jolie and Pitt to celebrate as parents lately! Their 17-year-old daughter Zahara was accepted to Spelman College in Atlanta and Jolie posted a recent photo of the newly-minted college student in celebration. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the excited mom wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

We even got a small peek at Jolie’s own dancing skills as she marked the start of her daughter’s first year of college. The video, which was posted on July 31, shows parents celebrating their Spelman kids by doing the Electric Slide. Jolie is right there with them, beaming and embracing Zahara. “You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @joliestweet some moves on the dance floor,” writer and producer Brandon Rainey wrote alongside the sweetly festive video.

There are so many exciting things coming up in this talented family’s future! We can’t wait to see all the accomplishments — and dance moves! — to come.

