Angelina Jolie Dances for Joy at Zahara’s College Sendoff in an Adorable Video

Angelina Jolie may be the proudest mama in the world right now, celebrating the amazing steps that her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt made for her future. In case you missed it, Jolie announced this past weekend that her eldest daughter Zahara would attend the historic Black women’s college, Spelman College in Atlanta. The Jolie-Pitt family is over the moon right now, and videos like this prove that the tight-knit family has only gotten closer in recent years. Many have wondered how excited she is, and this new video answers that question perfectly.

Writer and motivational speaker Brandon Rainey posted a video from Spelman College’s student send-off, with everyone dancing and having such an amazing time — including proud mama Jolie. Rainey posted the video with the caption, “You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @joliestweet some moves on the dance floor. #BacktoSchool #NohoSpace #Spelhouse #MorehouseLA #Morehouse #Spelman @Morehouse @SpelmanCollege”

You can see the video HERE.

In the video, we see a group of happy parents doing the electric slide, with Jolie joining in, unable to contain her laughter. Jolie then hugs her daughter before laughing and talking with the fellow Spelman parents. This is the definition of adorable!

Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt named Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. They adopted three of their children from different countries, such as adopting Maddox from Battambang, Cambodia; then they adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 6, 2005; and then adopted Pax from Vietnam two years later.

Most of the time, Jolie likes to keep her personal life private, including what’s going on with her kids. But in an interview with Time 100, she said she was “in awe” of Zahara. “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent, is very—it’s her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

