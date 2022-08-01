Ben Affleck has returned from his whirlwind honeymoon with his brand new wife Jennifer Lopez! One of the first things on the agenda? A reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and a poolside hang out with their son, 10-year-old Samuel.

The trio was spotted at a pool in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife. Affleck wore a casual flannel shirt and carried Samuel’s belongings as they headed to the car. As always, the Lopez/Affleck/Garner family has that whole co-parenting thing done right.

Affleck got plenty of bonding time in with Lopez’s children while away on the honeymoon. Her twins, Emme and Max, 14, joined the happy couple, along with Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter Seraphina and 16-year-old daughter Violet. In fact, Lopez and Violet were spotted sharing the warmest embrace! A candid photo showed Violet hugging Lopez with the biggest smile on her face and it was such a sweet moment caught on camera.

The blended family have reportedly been getting to know each other throughout Affleck and Lopez’s courtship, with trips to theme parks, museums, bowling and yummy burgers. A source told Life & Style that Lopez and Affleck “make sure all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded…Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. They’re all super close.”

Garner, meanwhile, has a whole other family she’s allegedly getting tight with. The actress has been dating her boyfriend John Miller since 2018 and, according to US Weekly, “getting quite close” with his family. “She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” a source told Us.

We hope there are so many more fun outings and adventures for this big, sweet blended family in the future.

We’ve got some great suggestions for toys at Costco that your kids will love.