Grace Warrior’s Adoration for Her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin Will Melt Your Heart

Prepare your heart for so many feelings. Bindi Irwin captured her 1-year-old daughter Grace visiting the Australia Zoo, where she gleefully said hello to photos of her grandpa, the late Steve Irwin. Little Grace pointed at the pictures and made delighted noises as she wandered back and forth inside the zoo. Then, she offered the sweetest backwards wave.

“We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful,” Bindi captioned the video. “Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.”

Fans were melting over Grace in the comment section. “This brought me so much joy!” one person exclaimed. Another added: “Oh my goodness Bindi this is beyond special! Grace Warrior’s connection and love for your dad is so evident!”

It’s clear that Grace is an adoring fan of her grandpa. In a May 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Bindi shared that her daughter loves to watch old footage of Steve and can’t keep her eyes off the screen. “We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace,” Bindi said. “It’s so fun to watch her study him. I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

There’s something so moving about the fact that Grace has developed such a strong connection with “Grandpa Crocodile.” Bindi added that her daughter stares at him with “complete and utter fascination,” hanging onto every word he says. “Whether he’s talking about a croc or a spider, she thinks it’s amazing.”

There are already some real similarities developing between the two. Terri Irwin, Steve’s wife and Bindi’s mother, told E! News that the little one really embodies her late husband’s spirit. “I think she’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” she explained. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting.”

We can’t get enough of Grace Warrior and her sweet, loving connection to Grandpa Crocodile!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.