Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future

Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future!

The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.” She also added the tags, “#spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

We can imagine how excited Jolie is about her daughter making this huge step for her future, and we adore this proud parent moment she’s feeling!

Spelman College is a historically black, women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, GA, with notable alumni like Stacey Abrams, Alice Walker, Rolonda Watts, and actress Cassi Davis, to name a few., according to EDU Rank.

The Jolie-Pitt family is quite private about their personal lives, but Jolie never misses an opportunity to boast about her incredible children. While she rarely posts, she showed fans her trip to Cambodia with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her White House visit with Zahara.

Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt named Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. They adopted Maddox from Battambang, Cambodia, when he was only seven months old; adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 6, 2005; and adopted Pax from Vietnam two years later.

