Vanessa Bryant’s Youngest Daughter Capri Honors Her Late Father & Sister in This Incredibly Touching Way

Vanessa Bryant has warmed our hearts, and eyes swell with the tributes she’s given to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant. However, the youngest member of the Bryant family has decided to pay a tribute to her departed loved ones.

In case you missed it, on July 24, Vanessa uploaded a series of photos of her, Vanessa, Bianka, and Capri at the WNBA game. Throughout the epic night, fans couldn’t help but notice the jacket Capri was rocking: a heartwarming tribute to her father Kobe and sister Gianna. Vanessa posted the photos with the caption, “🗽 vs 🌌.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri smiling as they watch the game going on (yes, our hearts are melting too over the pic!) Then in the second picture, our hearts exploded. We can see Capri wearing a jacket with a photo of Kobe and Giana, with the words “In Loving Memory” on the top. It shows that this family will never forget their loved ones, and even their littlest one shows ways to honor their memories in super touching ways! And the fact that this is at a WNBA game makes it even more special.

We also see pictures of the game, Bianka and Capri twinning, a family selfie at a dinner table, and the Bryant girls hanging with iconic WNBA players.

Vanessa and Kobe have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

In a recent interview with People, Vanessa said how her daughters are the ones to keep her going. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do,” she said. “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.

