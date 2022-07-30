Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Is Less Than Impressed With the Beach in This Hilarious & Super-Cute Video

Jeannie Mai finally went to the beach this past week, and her daughter Monaco wasn’t having it. On July 27, Mai posted an adorable video of her daughter Monaco who just wants to go home! Mai posted the super-sweet video with the simple caption, “Sea sick.”

In the video, the former The Real host put the perfect song in the background: MADAX’s “I Wanna Go Home, I Wanna Go Home.” And Monaco perfectly exemplifies that song. While the waves are crashing and the sun is setting, Monaco is absolutely passed out on her mother’s blanket. The hilarious and adorable video shows how the little one can truly pass out anywhere!

Fans have flooded Mai’s comment section, saying things like “Monaco finally got you to the beach 🤣” and “Angel baby.”

In late 2021. Mai announced her pregnancy on the show The Real, confirming that she and her husband Jeezy were expecting their first child. Then on Jan. 11, 2022, they welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, and everyone is obsessed with their adorable baby.

Since the birth of her daughter, she’s been quite open about her new motherhood journey, from the constant breastfeeding schedule to her “severe” postpartum anxieties. Despite it all though, she loves being a mom, and in a recent interview with People, Mai said that being a mom has made her so proud of herself. She said she’s “never felt so proud of myself, and never felt so much more like a woman.”

