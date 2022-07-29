Jessica Alba and Her Lookalike Daughters are Glowing on Trip to Italy

It looks like Jessica Alba had such a blast in Italy with her whole family. The actress and Honest Beauty founder shared photos and videos from her trip with husband Cash Warren, daughters Honor, 14, Haven, 10, and 4-year-old son Hayes. Everybody looks absolutely glowing and it’s yet another reminder how sweet this whole lookalike fam is together!

“#Tbt to late wakeups -late lunches and even later dinners … we ate and drank, rode bikes, [and walked] our way through Sicily, Florence and Rome,” Alba wrote alongside the slideshow of photos. “…So many beautiful memories!”

Their vacation included vineyards, historical sites, kayaking, pasta making, gelato eating and so, so much good food. In short, we are officially jealous. The Alba/Warren family seems to love a good adventure, whether it’s just a fun dinner with the whole group or escape rooms and a night at the movies.

The tight-knit group doesn’t just do the fun things together — they also navigate the challenges as a unit, too. This past July, Alba told Glamour that she started going to therapy with Honor and Haven.

“I went with both of them,” she explained. “And around puberty is when it’s the time I think, for me, with my girls. That’s when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don’t want to talk any more.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this. We’ve got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don’t shut me out.'” Going to therapy allowed the kids the opportunity to “really candidly tell [Alba and Warren] what’s not working about your parenting.”

We’re so here for this family, who understands the importance of fun, open communication and mental health!