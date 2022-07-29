Andy Cohen Shared the Cutest Picture of His Daughter Lucy & Hinted at Where She Got Her Name

Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy just turned 3 months old, and she has an adorable little personality. We already know she isn’t the biggest fan of her dad’s singing voice and she loves her older brother Ben, 3. But in a new picture for her 3-month-old birthday, we finally get a hint where her name comes from!

“3 months! ♥️” the Watch What Happens Live! host captioned the picture of Lucy. In it, she’s sitting propped up in her crib (on pink-heart sheets!) with a wide-eyed expression. Her big blue eyes are open at the camera, and her messy brown hair is in a tangle on her forehead. She’s also wearing the cutest lemon ruffle pajamas. But it’s what’s behind the baby that’s so interesting: a Lucy van Pelt doll from Peanuts!

The Lucy doll is smiling behind the Lucy baby’s shoulder, with a similar big-eyed expression and dark black hair on her forehead. This is a cute little hint that Cohen named his daughter after this sassy, strong-willed, and downright awesome character from Charlie Brown.

The Bravo personality has opened up about his love for Snoopy and the Charles Schulz-created characters before. In fact, he wrote the foreword for the 2014 edition of Peanuts Guide to Life.

“When I was born, the dog I was issued was Snoopy,” Cohen wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. “My stuffed Snoopy came with me pretty much everywhere I went. He was cute. He slept with me. He hugged me. He made me smile. As long as Snoopy was there, he made me feel like I was home.”

He also shared that he got into the Peanuts comic strips and specials when he was older, learning many lessons along the way. “What did I learn about life from a dog and a bunch of kids? A lot,” Cohen wrote, per EW. “Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Sally, and the whole gang can teach us pretty much everything we need to know about how to behave and we have Charles Schulz to thank for that. In my estimation, the cartoonist deserves an A+ in philosophy; his simple wisdom captivated hundreds of millions of fans around the world and somehow gives all of us permission to feel good about searching for deeper meaning around us.”

Cohen also shared the one thing he learned from Lucy: “Above all, allow yourself to love (even though Lucy points out, ‘It’s amazing how stupid you can be when you’re in love.’).”

Maybe he named his daughter Lucy because he is stupidly in love with her — we completely understand!

