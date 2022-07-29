Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia’s Reaction To Getting a Present From Ludacris Is So Sweet

Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia has the coolest friends. In May, she played pool with Queen Latifah, and earlier this month she got a package of Moana clothes from her friends at Janie and Jack. Yesterday, another star sent her a present in the mail, and Kaavia’s reaction upon opening it is so sweet.

“Best day EVER!!!!!” the video was captioned on Kaavia’s Instagram account, which is run by her parents Union and Dwyane Wade. “Thank you Uncle Luka. Uncle Chris. Uncle Lukacris. Y’all know what I mean! @karmasworldofficial @ludacris THANK YOU!!!”

“Thank you Uncle Luka,” Kaavia says in the video, before she starts pulling out a box of Karma’s World toys. She gasped as she pulls out a Karma’s World doll, saying, “It’s beautiful.” She is absolutely in heaven with this gift!

Ludacris, aka Chris Bridges, is a rapper and dad of Shaila Scott, 25, from a previous relationship, Cai Bella Bridges, 8, with Tamika Fuller, and Cadence Gaelle Bridges, 7, and Chance Oyali Bridges, 1, with wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. He is also a dad of Karma Bridges, 20, who inspired his Netflix animated series, Karma’s World.

In an interview in Sept. 10, 2021, Karma shared how the series is “inspired by, yes, by me, but by all of my sisters and Black girls all around the world.”

“Karma’s World started off as just an idea when I was 6 years old, and I remember sitting in the backseat and my dad asking me, ‘If you could sing about anything, anything that’s happening in your life, what are the topics that you would want to sing about?’” Karma said. “And I told him that I’d want to sing about school, and about friendship, and now Karma’s World is a television show that has grown into so much more than just an idea.”

On July 17, Ludacris announced that Karma’s World dolls made by Mattel are now available in-store and online Target, and online at Walmart and Amazon. He also posted a video of his Cai and Cadence opening the dolls, and it is so pure seeing how happy they are about it. “Y’all gotta see this! My daughters first reaction to the unboxing of the @Mattel Karma’s World doll made in their image!!!” he wrote.

In the past, Union has shared how she is teaching her daughter to “love every part of herself.” “I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her,” she said in an Instagram post. “Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS. I want her to be free of Eurocentric beauty ideals and embrace all our glory.”

