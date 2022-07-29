Sharna Burgess Isn’t Putting ‘Pressure’ on Her Postpartum Body Following Baby Zane: ‘I’ll Get Back to Me’

As a professional dancer, Sharna Burgess thought she would be more concerned about her post-baby body, but instead, she’s focusing on the joy of her new baby. The Dancing With The Stars pro welcomed baby Zane on June 28 with Brian Austin Green, and recently revealed she isn’t putting “pressure” on herself postpartum.

“Honestly, I thought I would [feel pressure],” Burgess told Us Weekly on July 27. “I thought it would because of having been an athlete and my body being my career — it’s not just about aesthetics on the outside, it’s about how my core feels to be able to dance and do what I do. I thought I would feel that pressure. [But] I don’t have pressure on myself.”

She’s open to doing season 31 of DWTS if possible — “I would love to be a part of it if my doctors and my body allows” — but she’s going to wait until she’s cleared to work out first before she makes any decisions. She told Us Weekly, “But as far as aesthetically getting the weight off or worrying about what I look like, I had the initial fear of looking in the mirror and seeing where I was at. But I was — and this is the honest truth — so overjoyed and grateful and blessed to have this beautiful baby. It was like, ‘I’ll get back to me, but I have him now and that’s worth everything.’”

What a positive way to look at her post-baby body! Our bodies change so much through the pregnancy and postpartum periods that it can be challenging to find grace with our looks and abilities, especially when fitness is part of your career. But Burgess is showing an awesome example of that, and it’s so refreshing to see.

She shared a picture of her C-section scar on Instagram earlier this week, writing, “I didn’t expect a C section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option.”

“Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough,” she continued. “In the moment it was scary, sh-t even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

Burgess was still a little nervous about recovery, explaining, “What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought ‘wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious shit.’ but of course it had… I grew a life inside me.”

“That miracle makes it all worth it,” she continued. “Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced.”

It is difficult, but cuddling with your newborn baby somehow makes it all OK.

