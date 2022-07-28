Beyoncé Shared the Sweetest Photo of the Inspiration Behind Her ‘Renaissance’ Album: Her Kids

As the Beyhive anxiously counts down the minutes until Beyoncé’s latest album drops, the “Run the World” singer gave more details about the inspiration behind Renaissance — and shared the sweetest photo of her three kids.

The Grammy winner shares Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5, with husband Jay-Z, and she gave them all a heartfelt shout-out ahead of the release of her highly anticipated album. “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” she wrote on her website. “And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

She also shared a rare selfie of her and her three kids, cuddled up in bed, which E! News reposted on Instagram. The pic shows Beyoncé co-sleeping with her kids, with one of the twins nestled up against their mama’s chest, another propped up by her head, and Blue leaning into the group at the other end. All three are fast asleep, as Beyoncé looks into the camera to snap a pic of the special moment. Getting all three kids to fall asleep at the same time — without fighting! — is a monumental task, but Queen Bey makes it look effortless.

The “Break My Soul” singer also shared more details about the Renaissance album. “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” she wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative.”

She also thanked others, including “Uncle Jonny,” who was “my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” and she thanked the “pioneers who originate culture” and the “the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long.” “This is a celebration for you,” Beyoncé said.

She ended with, “Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you. To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.”

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.