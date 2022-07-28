Congratulations are in order for Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart, who just welcomed their first child together on July 9! Osbourne announced the birth of their daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, with an adorable photo of the newborn — including a baby and mommy update.

“I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne wrote in his July 27 Instagram caption. “Born 7-09-2022, 7.13 pounds. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.❤️”

Osbourne is also father to Minnie, Andy, and Pearl, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Maple is Gearhart’s first child, although she is a step mom to Osbourne’s children, which she notes in her Instagram bio. The photo Osbourne chose is definitely too precious not to share. Maple is laying on a white blanket, dressed in a light brown, knitted bear onesie — complete with a hood with tiny ears! His birth announcement post was liked by thousands, including fellow celebrity parents like Hilary Duff.

Gearhart simultaneously shared a photo of Maple to announce her birth on Instagram in a July 27 post. “My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07 P.M.,” Gearhart wrote in her caption. “New level of love unlocked.”

Kelly Osbourne — who is known to be an amazing aunt to her brother’s children, and is expecting her first child — also shared a photo of her adorable new family member to her July 28 Instagram Stories. “This is my baby niece Maple Osbourne,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world sweet angel. I promise to always love and protect you!”

