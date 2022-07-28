Whitney Port Shares Son, Sonny, ‘Tested Her’ for a Few Years in a Heartfelt & Relatable Birthday Message

Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman’s, son, Sonny, just turned five! Like any other proud mom, Port penned a short-but-sweet birthday message to celebrate the milestone on Instagram — and she made a point to clarify not all these past years have been a walk in the park with her son.

“HI FIVE!” Port wrote in her July 27 Instagram caption. “HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY TO MY RAY OF 🌞 , SONNY!” The post features a video of Sonny singing, as Port laughs in the background. Although she praises him immensely for the positivity and light he’s brought into her life, we can’t help but admire Port for keeping it real. “You tested me there for a few years, but just like everything in life, anything worth having is hard work. You’re a little firecracker, and I can’t wait to watch you light up this world.”

Port and Rosenman have opened up about their struggles with pregnancy loss, and bravely shared the news of their miscarriage alongside a pregnancy vlog the couple posted to Port’s YouTube channel. Port continues to remain an open and honest book, allowing fans and followers in on her family life, sharing vulnerable truths about motherhood, and even posting light-hearted content, like a kid-friendly makeover for Sonny’s room.

In addition to Port’s birthday message, the designer also shared some adorable clips to her Instagram Stories that showed herself, Rosenman and Sonny’s classmates celebrating his birthday at school camp — including a super sweet sun celebration that showcased him through the years.

Happy birthday, Sonny!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!